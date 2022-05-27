Virtual reality gamers looking for more immersion in their favorite games and experiences may be interested in a new fully interactive VR motion simulator aptly named the SitWalk. Specifically designed to level up your VR gaming SitWalk is now available to back on Kickstarter and has already raised over $38,000 with still 28 days remaining. SitWalk VR Controller is a foot-based VR locomotion system that allows locomotion at the feet in VR becomes second nature.

“Whether you’re a player, a casual VR fan or just someone who would like to hang out with friends in the virtual world, we’ve got you covered. One of the main features of SitWalk is its unparalleled compatibility with major platforms – Steam VR. VR games on the Steam platform that can use virtual buttons to move freely are automatically adapted. What’s more, SitWalk is fully compatible with all major VR Headsets, such as HTC VIVE, Valve Index, and Oculus Cosmos. It’s the perfect solution for VR gaming & entertainment!”

With the assumption that the SitWalk crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the SitWalk interactive VR motion simulator project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $999 or £790 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

VR motion simulator

“Regarding virtual reality, a realistic motion system is the key to immersive gaming. However, despite being viewed from many different perspectives, all traditional VR motion technologies have failed to provide an optimal solution that can combine a high level of immersion with convenience and comfort.”

“Now it’s time for VR motion technology to catch up and engage your lower body. SitWalk is designed for gaming and to address the problem of motion sickness, which provides a fully immersive experience for your favorite games. With interactive foot control pedals that free your hands from controlling body direction and allow you to walk on your feet while sitting, SitWalk is the final step in creating a complete VR system that controls vision with your head, manual interaction with your hands, and motion with your feet. This effectively improves immersion, reduces motion sickness and space limitations, and maximizes your VR experience.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the interactive VR motion simulator, jump over to the official SitWalk crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals