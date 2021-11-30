Sinusoidal electronic speed controller board hits Kickstarter

ESC or Electronic Speed Controllers as they are formerly known are devices that allow drone flight controllers to control and adjust the speed of the aircraft’s electric motors. MKtechservices a research and development company has launched a new product this week via Kickstarter for their new Sinusoidal Controlled Electronic Speed Controllers (ESC) board offering a ” breakthrough in ESC technology”.

The programmable board is capable of detecting motor changes and adjusting to new signs to provide a more efficient and customisable experience and can be programmed to go as slow as required. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $50 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Taking context apart, Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly called drones, have revolutionized several industries. Giving us more options in solving businesses and societal problems, their use and applications are becoming more indispensable. Let’s say drones have become a part of our daily lives. If you’re tired of always having to reach under the drone to shut it down while it is running when adjustments need to be made…yes, if you are passionate about seeing a revolutionary ESC that will slow the props to 10%, then, you are in the right place.”

Specifications of the Sinusoidal electronic speed controller board

4.4 V to 30 V input voltage range.

15 A RMS, 23 A peak output current capability.

Small form factor (L x W): 2.5” x 1.1”.

Speed control with a single reference signal.

Onboard 3.3 V, 0.6 A buck converter.

Motor control through sensorless field-oriented control.

A wide array of system protection features including MOSFET VDS overcurrent and supply under-voltage protection.

Sine wave output versus trapezoidal

If the Sinusoidal crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Sinusoidal electronic speed controller board project review the promotional video below.

“This ESC design is a 4.4 to 30 Volt brushless DC motor controller designed for the high-power propeller, fan, and pump applications. Using sensorless field-oriented motor control, it commands the motor speed through an external reference signal from a central controller. This design is focused on demonstrating a highly efficient and high-power BLDC motor system. To our techies who are interested in numbers and specs, below are the technical specifications of our Sinusoidal controlled ESC:”

Programmable: One beautiful thing about our Sinusoidal controlled ESC is that it is PROGRAMMABLE . Yes, you can get it programmed before distribution for either low-end or high-end speed restrictions.

One beautiful thing about our is that it is . Yes, you can get it programmed before distribution for either low-end or high-end speed restrictions. Highly Intelligent: We live in a world dominated by artificial intelligence. Don’t worry! Your Sinusoidal controlled ESC is designed to be INTELLIGENT enough to detect motor changes and adjust accordingly to the new motor specs .

We live in a world dominated by artificial intelligence. Don’t worry! Your is designed to be enough to . Highly Efficient : Thinking of getting more done with fewer resources? Get Sinusoidal controlled ESC! Yes, this Electronic Speed Controller is designed to give you 10 PERCENT more EFFICIENCY thereby getting the most out of available energy.

: Thinking of getting more done with fewer resources? Get Yes, this Electronic Speed Controller is designed to give you thereby getting the most out of available energy. Highly Customizable: Another beautiful thing about our Sinusoidal controlled ESC is that it can be designed for SPECIFIC applications upon request.

Another beautiful thing about our is that it can be upon request. Designed for Serial Input: We designed Sinusoidal controlled ESC for the capability for serial input. Using individual addresses as identifiers would open the possibility for us to design a controller with unlimited peripherals limited only by the onboard intelligence or transmitter communicating with a controller.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electronic speed controller board, jump over to the official Sinusoidal crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals