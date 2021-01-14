ZimaBoard single board server hits Kickstarter

The ZimaBoard is a low-cost single board server designed for makers, developers and enthusiasts, offering the expandability of a x86 SBC, and the appropriate power of a micro server. The ZimaBoard can be used to quickly set up a 4 TB personal cloud ingest five minutes say its creators. Or build a K media server that runs with Plex, configure a secure VPN to protect your digital footprint, tune your network with OpenWrt and pfSense, share and collaborate with team members on your files, or upgrade your smart projects across different systems, the applications are almost endless.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $70 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ZimaBoard campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the ZimaBoard single board server project view the promotional video below.

“With ZimaBoard, you can build your own personal cloud to have 100% control over your private data (e.g. family photos, party videos). At the same time, ZimaBoard allows you to easily expand to over 12TB disk space as your data grows. In terms of speed, the gigabit network in the local area network can reach a write speed of up to 100MB/sec, and enjoy the fast reading and writing experience just similar to the local hard disk.”

“Software router is a must-have feature for geeks that we don’t want you to miss it on ZimaBoard. You can hide your browsing history, block all kinds of advertisements on the Internet, and create your own web crawler. ZimaBoard is optimized for 24X7 working as since its low power consumption and small form factor. ZimaBoard is also compatible with mainstream systems such as OpenWRT and pfSense, with which you can effortlessly expand various plug-ins, set up your own VPN with just one click, and enter a proprietary safe browsing mode.”

“Create a multimedia server which allows you to seamlessly access media files from multiple devices at home, whether it’s the 20MB/s bitrate new episode on your new 75-inch TV or clip of your dog on your old iPhone.”

Source : Kickstarter

