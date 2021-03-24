

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking to add 4G connectivity to their mini PC may be interested in the SIM7600 4G LTE Raspberry Pi HAT. Created to provide multiband 4G/3G/2G communication and a GNSS positioning module in a small hat that can be easily attached to a Raspberry Pi to quickly add 4G LTE data connectivity. For full instructions on how to set up the Raspberry Pi 4G HAT jump over to the Hackster.io website by following the link below. Parry Technology explains more about the SIM7600 4G LTE Raspberry Pi HAT.

““The SIM7600 series, 4G LTE Raspberry Pi HAT is a Multi-Band 4G/3G/2G communication and GNSS positioning module, which supports LTE-CAT1 or LTE-CAT4 speeds. This product is designed to be compatible with Raspberry Pi(RPi) board for 4G LTE data connectivity applications such as IoT, supporting UART and USB interfaces. USB interface enables the module to be also connected to Windows/Linux/Android PCs or Industrial PCs. UART interface enables easy interface with Microcontrollers.”

Features of the SIM7600 4G LTE Raspberry Pi HAT :

– 4G LTE HAT board with Raspberry Pi compatible 40pin GPIO header.

– Worldwide 4G/3G/2G communication coverage. Supports VoLTE.

– GNSS supporting GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, LBS positioning.

– USB data interface to connect with Raspberry Pi /Windows /Linux /Android PCs or embedded host. UART interface with Raspberry Pi is also provided.

– Can be powered through Raspberry Pi USB or external +5V ± 5%

– Supports mail, TCP/ IP/ IPV4/ V6 Multi-PDP, MT PDP, and FTP/ FTPS/ HTTP /HTTPS /MQTT/ DNS.

– LTE module’s Power supply on/off by Raspberry Pi I/O.

– Proper RF layout design on a four-layer PCB for optimal RF performance and low current consumption.

– Provision for antenna matching circuit components.

– Firmware update of LTE module via USB/FOTA.

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals