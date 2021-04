Silicon Power SU20 laptop dock

Silicon Power has introduced a new versatile and powerful laptop dock in the form of the SU20 offering USB-C power delivery, HDMI, card reader and more. Designed to provide users with a complete solution the SU20 adds USB-C and more to laptops, notebooks, and tablets access to ports that have been eliminated on newer models. Connect to 1 HDMI port, 3 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB-C PD port, 1 SD card reader, and 1 microSD card reader all from a single Type-C input.

“Create the ultimate workstation with our SU20 7-in-1 multiport dock. This complete solution gives Type-C laptops, notebooks, and tablets access to ports that have been eliminated on newer models. Connect to 1 HDMI port, 3 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB-C PD port, 1 SD card reader, and 1 microSD card reader all from a single Type-C input.”

“The SU20 was designed to deliver all-in-one power and speed. Its Type-C input supports passthrough charging to power your device without needing to sacrifice power for port expansion. Up to 5Gbps of bandwidth via its 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, plus 1 USB-C PD port (max. 60W), yields quick data transfers between your device and peripherals.”

Source : Silicon Power

