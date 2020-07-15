Silicon Power has introduced a new SSD this week with 3D QLC NAND storage technology, the new UD70 SSD incorporates a much higher memory cell density, allowing it to offer greater storage capacity on a smaller footprint. The small SSD offers up to 2TB of storage, NVMe 1.3 support, read speeds up to 3,400MB/s, and write speeds up to 3,000MB/s.

“The UD70 is specially engineered with a dual self-cooling system that operates via active state power management (ASPM) and autonomous power state transition (APST). In addition, thermal throttling effectively monitors and controls the temperature to prevent sudden speed drops or damage of stored data caused by high temperature. With these advanced mechanisms in place, the UD70 will keep its cool to sustain a safe and optimal level of performance at all times, which translates to a longer and more reliable lifespan.”

Features of the Silicon Power UD70 PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD :

– PCIe Gen 3×4 interface with read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,000 MB/s

– NVMe 1.3 support allows for higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption

– Equipped with 3D QLC NAND storage technology for larger capacity and higher performance on a small form factor

– Available in 3 storage capacity options: 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB

– Supports SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer to improve sequential read/write and random read/write performance

– Dual self-cooling system via active state power management (ASPM) and autonomous power state transition (APST)

– Built-in thermal throttling effectively monitors and regulates the temperature to keep it in the normal range for greater system reliability and data integrity

– Engineered with low density parity check (LDPC) coding to ensure accuracy of data transmission and reliability of data access

– Built-in E2E data protection for enhanced data transfer integrity

– Adopts AES 256-bit encryption to ensure data security

– Small form factor M.2 2280 (80 mm) allows for easy installation in laptops, small form factor PC systems, and some ultrabooks

Specifications of the Silicon Power UD70 PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD :

– Capacity: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

– Dimensions: 22.0 mm x 80.0 mm x 3.5 mm

– Weight: 8 g

– Performance Read (max.): up to 3,400 MB/s

– Performance Write (max.): up to 3,000 MB/s

– Interface: PCIe Gen 3×4

– Shock Resistance: 1500G/0.5 ms

– MTBF: 1,800,000 hours

– Operating Temperature: 0°C – 70°C

– Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS, KCC

– Warranty: 5 years

– System Requirements: Computer with M.2 slots supporting PCIe interface and one of the following operating systems: Windows 8.1 or Windows 10

Source : SP

