SilentiumPC Ventum VT4 PC chassis range launch



SilentiumPC has this month launched a new range of PC cases in the form of the SilentiumPC Ventum VT4 PC chassis range, consisting of four new midi-towers, designed to meet the “demands for airflow-oriented systems with the latest high-end components”. Taking the form of the Ventum VT4 TG, Ventum VT4, and Ventum VT4V EVO TG ARGB. The Ventum VT4V TG and the Ventum VT4V Evo TG ARGB (Black or White) are equipped with four case fans out of the box. All four of the new Ventum VT4 PC cases are now available to purchase worldwide as of today.

Ventum VT4 TG

The base model is Ventum VT4 TG. It covers all above listed features and comes with a full-size tempered glass side-panel. Ventum VT4 TG is equipped with removable and easy to clean dust-filters in the top and bottom, underneath the power supply unit. This configuration comes with two pre-installed high-pressure Sigma HP 120 mm CF fans, rotating with maximum 1.200 RPM.

The Ventum VT4 series offers plenty of room for high-end components, supporting VGA card with a maximum length of 345 mm and CPU air coolers with up to 159 mm height. The lower compartment is designed to accommodate up to two 3,5″ Hard Drives. Three 2.5″ Solid State Drives can be mounted in the service area behind the mainboard.

Ventum VT4V TG

For even better air-flow, the Ventum VT4V TG is bundled with four instead of two high-pressure Sigma HP 120 mm CF fans. All features and advantages of the base model are covered by this “V”-variant.

Ventum VT4V EVO TG ARGB

The Ventum VT4V EVO TG ARGB is the top-of-the-line model of the Ventum VT4 series and comes in the two flavours black and white. Both versions are essentially identical except for the color. The bundle includes four of SilentiumPC’s new high-pressure Stella HP ARGB 120 mm CF case fans, rotating at max 1.200 rpm, providing superb airflow right out of the box. The fans are equipped with addressable RGB LEDs, allowing for amazing lighting effects and colour schemes. Users can use the supplied Nano-Reset ARGB controller to control the fans or the splitter for a total of five ARGB devices and five fans, making it possible to connect them to one socket in the controller or motherboard. The supported ARGB systems include ASRock Polychrome Sync, Asus Aura Sync and MSI Mystic Light.

Source : SilentiumPC

