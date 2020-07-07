Akasa Euler S silent fanless PC build

If you are considering building your very own silent fanless compact PC system, you may be interested in a new video published offering an example build using the Akasa Euler S Solid Aluminium Fanless Case. The solid crafted aluminium fanless case has been specifically created for thin mini-ITX systems, and is equipped withs VESA mount, together with a minimalist front panel with diamond edge finish and two USB 3.0 ports.

The Akasa Euler S Fanless case for Thin Mini-ITX Systems is priced at around $120.

– Fanless CPU cooling design

– Designed for Thin Mini-ITX motherboards

– Recommended maximum CPU Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 35W

– Small Footprint with dimensions of 228 x 187 x 61.5mm (W x D x H)

– Stylish front panel diamond edge finish

– 120W power adapter included ( AK-ITX05-BK12 only )

Source : Fanless Tech

