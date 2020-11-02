SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V PC board



This week the development team at SiFive has introduced their latest creation the HiFive platform designed for professional RISC-V developers, the HiFive Unmatched. The HiFive Unmatched enables developers to create the RISC-V-based software they need for RISC-V platforms. Powered by the SiFive Freedom U740, a high-performance multi-core, 64-bit dual-issue, superscalar RISC-V processor supported by 8GB of DDR4 memory, 32MB of QSPI flash memory, and a microSD card slot on the motherboard. From real-time operating systems to custom Linux distributions, and the compilers, libraries, and applications that go with product design, developers can use the HiFive Unmatched to natively test and build RISC-V code, explains SiFive.

“At the heart of the SiFive HiFive Unmatched board is the new SiFive FU740 SoC, a five-core heterogeneous, coherent processor with four SiFive U74 cores, and one SiFive S7 core. If you’ve been following SiFive for a while, you’ll know that the U-Series are SiFive’s Linux-capable 64-bit application processor cores, based on the RISC-V ISA that the founders of SiFive invented.”

“SiFive S-Series cores are 64-bit real-time embedded cores designed to enable mission critical or deterministic processing. Combined in the SiFive FU740 using SiFive Mix+Match technology, the heterogeneous multicore complex offers a potent combination of application and real-time processing.”

Connectivity on the board include both a PCIe general purpose slot (PCIe Gen 3 x8) for graphics, FPGAs, or other accelerators; and, M.2 slots for NVME storage (PCIe Gen 3 x4) and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules (PCIe Gen 3 x1). Additionally, there are four USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A ports on the rear, next to the Gigabit Ethernet port.

The SiFive RISC-V PC will be available to purchase before the end of 2020 price from $665 and features a mini-ITX form factor and is now available to pre-order.

Source : Liliputing : SiFive

