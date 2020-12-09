Shuttle XPC Barebone DH470 mini PC €260

Shuttle has introduced a new barebones mini PC system this week in the form of the XPC DH470 Barebone, offering a form factor measuring 19 × 16.5 × 4.3 cm (LxWxH). The mini PC is Powered by the latest Intel “Comet Lake-S” processors with up to 10 cores and 20 threads. Based on Intel’s H470 chipset, the XPC Barebone DH470 supports the Intel Core processors of the “Comet Lake-S” generation up to a TDP of 65 Watt. Enabling users to install Intel Core i9 CPUs supported by up to two 32 GB DDR4 memory modules.

Connectivity on the mini PC include 2x Intel Gigabit Ethernet connections, 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit), 4× USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1× Type-C, 5 Gbit), 2× COM port and a remote power-on connection for starting the device remotely together with a handy SD card reader. The robust steel chassis provides space for a 2.5-inch drive (HDD/SSD) and an NVMe SSD in the M.2-2280 format.

A second M.2-2230 slot can be fitted with a WLAN module, instead of the mentioned 2.5-inch drive, a 4G modem to establish the connection with a mobile network can also be integrated if desired.

“The DH470 offers high performance in a compact format and, with its wide range of connection and installation options, it provides particular flexibility,” explains Tom Seiffert, Head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle Computer Handels GmbH. “The impressive combination of Core i9, 64 GB of RAM and two SSD drives makes it ideal for professional applications such as content creation, digital signage, server facilities and industry.”

Source : Shuttle : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals