Skiskates 2 the world’s shortest skis

Snowfeet Skiskates based in Ogden in the United States have created the worlds shortest skis in the form of the aptly named Skiskates 2. Small enough to fit in your backpack the unique combination of skis and skates, have been created to enable you to enjoy skating on snow, saying its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $249 or £189, offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Skiskates 2 Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Skiskates 2 project view the promotional video below.

“There’s so much you can do with Skiskates. All kinds of twists, jumps, tricks and so much more! Be creative! Your imagination is your limit! Skiskates are perfect for changing things up on your ski trips and enjoying the slopes in a unique and fun way. Experience snow parks in a completely new way with all kinds of new jumps and tricks.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Take Skiskates on a hike and slide down the narrow hiking trails and forest paths. This is our favourite way to use them. Have fun on your local sledding hill or enjoy bobsledding along with your kids on your backyard hill. You could also try Skiskates on groomed Cross-country trails. “

A combination of skis and skates, that brings the joy of skating to the snow.It’s basically like ice-skating on snow. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Skiskates 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

