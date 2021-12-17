Shelby GT500KR returns making over 900 horsepower

Shelby American has announced that it is taking the already impressive and potent 2020 through 2022 Shelby GT500 from Ford and turning it into the GT500KR. Shelby American plans to build only 225 units globally for the 2022 model year.

The vehicle utilizes a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, a high-volume supercharger intercooler, a high-volume supercharger heat exchanger, and a cold air intake system to produce more than 900 horsepower at the wheels. The modifications include high-performance half shafts and ride height-adjustable front and rear springs.

The car gets recalibrated suspension, new front and rear sway bars, a new exhaust system, and one-piece forged aluminum wheels. The car gets a custom hood with special bits to remove hot air and various carbon fiber tidbits. Several options are available, including a rear seat delete with a harness bar, special racing stripes, a widebody kit, and a polished supercharger.

