Sharkoon SHP Bronze Series Power supplies introduced

Sharkoon has introduce new SHP Bronze Series power supplies this week offering “performance at a reasonable price.” Available in two performance classes: one with 500 watts output and another with 600 watts output. Both models have an energy efficiency of up to 85 percent and have been awarded the 80 PLUS Bronze certificate. The 500 watt PSU is priced at €45 and the 600 watt version at €50.

“The Sharkoon SHP Bronze is a durable ATX power supply with “80 PLUS Bronze” certification. The power supply can be simply installed into common ATX cases and remains conveniently inconspicuous with its black cables and black housing. Ample cooling is ensured through the quiet operation of the 120 mm fan.Energy Efficient Running. This power supply is certified “80 PLUS Bronze” achieving at least 85 % energy efficiency at 50 % load, as well as at least 82 % efficiency at 20 % and 100 % loads.

Low-Profile Simplicity. The power supply can be installed and connected easily and quickly. Its metallic housing, the fan grille as well as the connectors and the cable sheathing have all been kept completely in black. This allows the power supply to be inconspicuously integrated into the PC casing.RYZEN Compatible. Thanks to the various, permanently attached standard connections, the SHP Bronze can be connected to all current mainboard models. For maximum compatibility, a 4+4-pin connector is comprised in the two 8-pin CPU connectors.

Reliable Energy Supply. The SHP Bronze has been made for longevity and reliability. The power supply provides a constant and stable voltage, while the noise and heat levels are kept to a minimum.Quiet Fan. For full concentration in the office or for undisturbed enjoyment while gaming, the fan of the SHP Bronze is distinctly quiet. Also, while in operation, the power supply remains quietly in the background without any distraction.”

Source : Sharkoon

