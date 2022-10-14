Shantaram thriller TV series now streaming on Apple TV

Apple TV has released a new trailer for its Original TV series starring Charlie Hunnam, Shantaram now available to watch on AppleTV. The first season of the drama thriller consists of 10 episodes with a story line based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts.

“The story drew inspiration from Roberts’ own life, which is about a bank robber from Australia who flees the country to India. ”

“Escaped convict Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption. Dive into the making of the latest Apple Original Series with Charlie Hunnam and the cast and crew of Shantaram–the new drama about one man’s search for romance, adventure, and redemption in 1980s Bombay, India.”

Shantaram release date

Apple has confirmed the Shantaram release date is set for October 14 2022 when the first three episodes we will be streamed exclusively on the Apple TV+ service.

“Steve Lightfoot’s latest Apple Original Series, Shantaram marks Charlie Hunnam’s return to television after eight years. The series was adapted from the beloved novel by Gregory David Roberts. It stars Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig and Shubham Saraf. Ensemble cast includes Luke Pasqualino, Vincent Perez, Electra Jansson Kilbey and Fayssal Bazzi. “

Source : Apple



