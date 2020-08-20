Shadow Of Valhalla virtual reality adventure teased

A new teaser trailer has been made available, providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new virtual reality game currently underdevelopment Shadow of Valhalla. The Shadow of Valhalla VR adventure game is described as “Blade & Sorcery… with zombies!” and will be available via Steam when it launches. Developers Chicken Waffle have not announced a confirmed launch date but list the game as “Coming Soon”.

“Shadow of Valhalla is a visceral physics-based VR combat game with dynamic RPG elements, set within an ancient realm of Viking lore and mystic powers! Discover magical runes and spells while battling evil forces throughout eternity with progressive difficulty and challenging bosses.”

Feature of the Shadow of Valhalla VR adventure include :

– Immersive gameplay and story-based agency.

– Stunning visuals, magical spells and extreme gore

– Dynamic enemy AI & physics-based combat

– Endless gameplay with progressive difficulty

– Cutting-edge weapon interaction system

– Player controls inspired by Half-Life: Alyx

– Mixed-Reality tools and haptic accessory support

Source : Upload VR : Steam

