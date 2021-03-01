Shadow and Bone trailer released by Netflix premiers April 23rd 2021

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming new TV series Shadow and Bone, which will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service next month from April 23rd 2021. Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy streaming series developed by Eric Heisserer and 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix based on the Grisha trilogy (beginning with Shadow and Bone) and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo.

“Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

“The Shadow Fold. To destroy it, we need a miracle. Shadow and Bone coming April 23, only on Netflix.”

Source : Netflix

