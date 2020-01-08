AnanasStepper 3.0 servo stepper offers multi axis control

A new open source servo stepper designed for makers and developers has been launched via Kickstarter this week offering industrial reliability in an affordable open source design. The AnanasStepper 3.0 servo stepper bundles are available from $139 offering for steppers together with a variety of accessories including power cables drive adapters and more. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the servo stepper and its features. The servo stepper supports Mac OS, Linux and Windows and Can be used for a variety of different applications, check out the specifications below.

“AnanasStepper is a universal application, advanced motion control stepper motor that adds performance and precision to upgrade and improve any stepper driven machine. It is quiet, powerful and more accurate than typical steppers and features multi-axis control and closed-loop positioning that eliminates lost steps. Designed to upgrade existing 3D printers, robotic arms and more.”

“Desktop CNC has become affordable and gives makers incredible flexibility when creating new produces. AnanasStepper can be widely applied for CNC work. It helps you to achieve time-saving automation for the machining process and upgrades your desktop CNC with higher accuracy for better results instantly. With its Dir pulse mode, AnanasStepper can replace and improve the current stepper from your CNC machine.

AnanasStepper is closed-loop. Therefore, it will run much more smoothly and with less resistance than a standard stepper motor setup. Since a closed-loop system provides feedback and control as well as short transient and free oscillation times, the closed-loop system will not lose or gain steps. This results in greater accuracy, higher quality and smoother 3D prints. Say goodbye to printing errors and say hello to perfection!”

Source: Kickstarter

