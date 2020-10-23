Servant Season 2 teaser trailer released by Apple

Apple has shared a new trailer for the upcoming psychological horror Servant Season 2 TV series that will be premiering on the Apple+ streaming service early next year from January 15th 2020 onwards. The series follows Dorothy and Sean Turner, a Philadelphia couple who hire Leanne to be the nanny for their baby son, Jericho, who is actually a reborn doll. Leanne’s arrival brings about strange and frightening occurrences for the couple.

“From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

“Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.”

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint as the four central characters.

Source : Apple

