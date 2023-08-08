September Friday Night Baseball schedule confirmed by Apple

In a thrilling announcement for baseball fans worldwide, Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have confirmed the September 2023 schedule for the much-anticipated “Friday Night Baseball”. This exciting news means that all Apple TV+ subscribers will have the opportunity to tune in and enjoy the games, which will be called each week by a star-studded team of commentators.

The commentary team is set to include renowned figures such as Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker. Adding to the depth of the coverage, former MLB umpires Brian Gorman and Dale Scott will be on hand to provide expert analysis of rules and calls. The assignments for these announcers will be shared on a weekly basis, ensuring a fresh and dynamic perspective for each game.

The Friday Night Baseball studio show will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner and Siera Santos. They will be joined by former MLB players Xavier Scruggs and Matt Joyce, who will serve as analysts. Baseball journalist Russell Dorsey and betting analyst Claudia Bellofatto will also contribute their insights, providing a comprehensive and engaging viewing experience for fans.

September 2023 Friday Night Baseball Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, September 1

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets 7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 8

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds 6:30 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros 8 p.m. ET

Friday, September 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals 8 p.m. ET

Friday, September 22

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers 10 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies 7 p.m. ET

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Apple TV+ subscribers will also have access to a wealth of additional content. This includes the MLB Big Inning whip-around show, which will feature live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight. A full slate of MLB-related content will also be available, ensuring that fans are kept up-to-date and entertained throughout the season.

Moreover, fans can access additional MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app. This includes “Friday Night Baseball” condensed game recaps, classic games, highlights, interviews, and more. This wealth of content ensures that fans will never miss a moment of the action.

Each Friday, games will be exclusively available to Apple TV+ subscribers throughout the regular season. This exclusivity ensures that fans will have a unique and immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 25 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. This global accessibility underscores Apple’s commitment to bringing the excitement of “Friday Night Baseball” to fans around the world.

In conclusion, the confirmation of the September 2023 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule by Apple and MLB is a game-changer for baseball fans worldwide. With a star-studded commentary team, exclusive content, and global accessibility, fans have every reason to look forward to the upcoming season.

Source: Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals