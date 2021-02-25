Sensibo Air how support Apple Homekit

Sensibo have this week introduced support for Apple Homekit via their Sensibo Air adapter making it easier to upgrade older air-conditioning units with a little smart connectivity supporting the Apple ecosystem. “It’s never been easier to control your air conditioner or heat pump from anywhere, anytime. Maximize your comfort and save energy.” Unfortunately the Sensibo Sky product does not support Apple Homekit.

“We’re excited to announce that Sensibo Air, the first smart-sensing air conditioning controller, is now compatible with Apple’s HomeKit — making your smart home even smarter! It may be hard to imagine for some right now that summer will be here before we know it. This new update will make saving money and energy with AC – and heat pumps – even easier.”

Source : Sensibo Air : 9to5Mac

