Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds leaked

It seems that airline Lufthansa is inadvertently leaked the new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds ahead of their official launch providing details of specifications in a few images. The leaked details were uploaded to the airline’s WorldShop website and shortly after the mistake was noticed were removed. However not before details were gleaned.

The new Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are expected to launch sometime later this month and the price that around $275 or roughly €249 depending on your location. The earbuds provide seven hours of playback on a single charge and the charging case adds four additional charges adding an extra 28 hours to your playback. When flat the earbuds take approximately 90 minutes to charge to 100% via a USB-C connection. Other features include support for SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX Adaptive and hybrid adaptive ANC thanks to the four microphones Sennheiser has added to each earbud.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 specs :

A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP support

Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC)

ANC: Hybrid Adaptive ANC

Bluetooth 5.2, Class 1

Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive

Built-in lithium-ion battery (charging time: up to 90 min.)

Customisable touch buttons

Frequency range: 5-21 kHz

Power Supply: 5 V⎓, 1,000 mA max

Qi wireless charging support

Sennheiser Signature Sound thanks to Sennheiser TrueResponse converter system

Sound pressure level: 107 dB

Splash-proof (IP4X)

Up to 7 hours runtime or 28 hours with charging case included

Source : TPU : Notebook Check : HiFi.de

