Sennheiser HD 560S pre-orders open for $200

Sennheiser as today started taking preorders for its new Sennheiser HD 560S headphones offering linear acoustics tailored to “extended listening sessions”. Priced at $199.95 the headphones have been specifically created for the “analytical audio enthusiast” says Sennheiser, or the budget audiophile.

HD 560S transducers of the headphones have been specifically tuned for accuracy, offering dependable A/B comparisons of components, mixes, and media formats. The entire frequency range is “honest, complemented by smooth, deep bass extension that reveals what nearfield loudspeakers often struggle to reproduce—especially between 20 and 50 Hz”.

“We are excited to introduce the entry-level audiophile HD 560S headphones. In terms of bass response and value for money, this product represents a paradigm shift for open, dynamic headphones. With linear acoustics tailored to critical listening sessions, we have designed the HD 560S for audiophiles who evaluate a recording’s entire journey through the audio path.”

“Today’s audiophiles monitor their music with measured purpose on a wide range of devices from headphone amplifiers, audio interfaces, computers, and more. The 120 ohm transducer is all-new, featuring a specialized polymer blend in its membrane for linear excursion and improved brilliance above 10 Hz. The drive magnet offers highly efficient power while its sophisticated damping system manages ventilation—this combination yields deeper bass while mitigating the distortion that otherwise impacts clarity—a difference only the most discerning listeners can appreciate. Whether grading a new hi-resolution master or revisiting a vintage audiophile preamp the HD 560S offers a fatigue-free listen that you can depend on.”

Features of the Sennheiser HD 560S headphones include:

– Natural and accurate reference sound

– All-new transducer with high-strength magnet effortlessly reproduces deep, defined bass and brilliant treble

– New polymer-blend transducer membrane offers highly-linear excursion for superb control

– Angled transducers recreate the optimal listening position every time, without the need for acoustic room treatment

– Open earcups facilitate the natural expansion of sound waves

– Superb detail retrieval with fast, clear bass response

Source : Sennheiser

