Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones €230 – 50hr battery life

Sennheiser, a well-known name in the world of audio technology, has just released its latest product: the ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones. These new headphones are designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience, blending cutting-edge noise cancellation with personalized sound features. They are aimed at satisfying the needs of both serious music lovers and those who simply want a better listening experience during their daily activities.

The ACCENTUM Plus headphones are a standout in the market, thanks to their Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology. This feature is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in their music or podcasts without being interrupted by the noise of the outside world. The technology works by minimizing the sounds from your environment, so you can concentrate solely on the audio you’re playing. Alongside this, the headphones are equipped with a 37mm dynamic transducer, which ensures that the sound quality is crisp and clear. They also have a Sound Personalisation mode, which allows users to adjust the audio to fit their own hearing preferences. This means that every note and word can be heard exactly as intended.

Sennheiser wireless headphones

When it comes to connecting these headphones to your devices, you won’t have any trouble. They come with Bluetooth® 5.2, which provides a stable and reliable connection. This is essential whether you’re listening to your favorite tunes, catching up on a TV show, or taking a call. The ACCENTUM Plus also supports high-quality audio codecs, such as aptX Adaptive. This technology automatically adjusts the sound quality based on what you’re doing, so you always get the best listening experience possible.

50hr Battery Life

One of the biggest concerns with wireless headphones is often the battery life, but the ACCENTUM Plus addresses this worry head-on. They have a fast charging feature that gives you 5 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. If you charge them fully, you can enjoy an impressive 50 hours of battery life. Plus, if you ever find yourself low on battery, you can still use them while they’re charging via USB-C, so your listening doesn’t have to be interrupted.

Sennheiser has also thought about the user experience when designing the ACCENTUM Plus. The headphones come with touch controls that are simple to use, so you can change your audio settings without any hassle. If you want to dive deeper into customization, there’s a Smart Control App. This app lets you tweak the equalizer settings and save your preferences, making sure that the sound you hear is exactly how you like it.

Comfort and convenience are also key features of the ACCENTUM Plus. They have been designed with padding that adjusts to your head, ensuring that you can wear them comfortably for long periods. They’re also foldable and come with a protective case, making them easy to take with you wherever you go. And for those times when you might prefer a wired connection, they come with an audio cable.

The ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones are now available for purchase. You can find them in two classic colors: Black and White. They are being sold through select retailers as well as directly from the Sennheiser website. The price is set at £259.99 / €229.90. With these headphones, Sennheiser is offering a high-quality audio solution that appeals to a wide range of listeners. Whether you’re an audiophile who demands the best sound possible or someone who just wants to enjoy their music to the fullest, the ACCENTUM Plus is designed to meet your needs.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals