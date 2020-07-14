Axiomtek NA346 ultra compact SD-WAN, VPN and security gateway for IIoT security

Computer hardware manufacturer Axiomtek has unveiled a new compact security gateway specifically designed for IIoT security. The new Axiomtek NA346 is now available to purchase direct from the companies official online store. Offering a reliable entry-level SD-WAN, VPN and gateway for industrial IoT security applications.

The NA346 supports one DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM slot with up to 8 GB of system memory and also offers one mSATA for storage. Under its small form factor, the network communication platform comes with four 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN ports using the Intel i211 Ethernet controller. Features and applications include :

– Small form factor with fanless and noiseless design

– Intel Celeron processor N3350 (Apollo Lake)

– One DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8 GB of memory

– Four 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports (Intel i211)

– PCI Express Mini Card slot for optional

– Suitable for IIoT security applications

Other I/O interfaces include one serial console port, two USB 3.0 ports and one HDMI port. To ensure reliable operation, the NA346 support screw-type DC jack and a power button with LED, providing users with a more elegant and reliable product. It is compatible with Win 10 and Linux (Yocto project) operating systems.

“The 5G network is foreseeable to transfer data with greater bandwidth, higher speed and boost the edge computing and AIoT application. The cutting-edge NA346 offers two mini-PCIe slots and SIM socket supporting 3G/4G/LTE communications and connectors to 5G modules,” said Kiwi Lee, a product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “Space limitation is one of the constraints in today’s industrial environment. Axiomtek’s ultra-small NA346 can be easily installed in narrow spaces. Featuring fanless operation, this network security appliance is perfect to be used in noise-sensitive environments.”

