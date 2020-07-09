Seat CUPRA el-Born electric vehicle unveiled

Seat has unveiled its first electric vehicle under it CUPRA brand, the Seat CUPRA el-Born and the car is coming in 2021.

The Seat CUPRA el-Born electric vehicle will come with a 77 kWh battery and a range of up to 500km.

CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths stated that “CUPRA el-Born displays all the genes of the CUPRA brand and we have taken the original concept to the next level creating a new sporty and dynamic design and reengineering the technological content. CUPRA el-Born is the living proof that performance and electrification are a great match.”

The performance and dynamics of the CUPRA el-Born have been a clear focus during the development of the car, offering an instant acceleration from 0-50km/h in only 2.9s. The Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (DCC Sport), which has been exclusively developed within the MEB platform for the CUPRA el-Born, is combining the sporty driving height of the car with a system that is adapting automatically to any conditions, offering a superior level of driving dynamics.

Seat

