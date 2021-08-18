SCUF Gaming wireless performance Xbox Series X|S controller

Xbox gamers may be interested know that SCUF Gaming has created a wireless performance controller specifically for the latest generation Xbox Series X|S consoles. The designed for Xbox SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro controllers are now available to purchase priced at $170 and $200 respectively and are compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices and is available in a range of different colors.

“With SCUF Instinct, gamers have a new advantage when playing on Xbox Series X|S. We’ve refined the way we deliver SCUF performance controllers, with a new form-factor that will appeal to an even wider range of gamers and hand sizes. Four Embedded Back Paddles, Instant Triggers, and a new thumbstick design combine to make our most reactive controller to date,” said Diego Nunez, SCUF Gaming Chief Marketing Officer. “Xbox fans are at the core of SCUF’s history, and we’re proud to have created a controller that both pays homage to that legacy and equips gamers for exciting new games on the newest console generation.”

SCUF Instinct and Instinct Pro wireless controller features :

Profile Switch allows you to save three remapping configurations for different games

Wireless connectivity to play comfortably from a distance, now with improved dynamic latency input

An optional wired connection for lower latency play from your couch with 2 m USB Type-C cable

Interchangeable domed, concaved, short, and long thumbsticks for the perfect fit

Improved thumbstick design and material for more grip and durability

Removable faceplate makes it easy to switch designs and thumbsticks

New Share button for gamers to show off their best clips with friends

Self-lubricating rings help thumbsticks glide smoothly against the faceplate

Mute any headset connected to your controller with the press of a button

Instant Triggers activate like a mouse click for faster shots (Instinct Pro only)

Performance grip with a comfortable, non-slip feel for extended gaming sessions (Instinct Pro only)

“The SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controller additionally offers new adjustable Instant Triggers, giving gamers the ability to choose between regular or instant-action at the flick of a switch. Instant Triggers eliminate the trigger pull, activating immediately with a one-tap motion, similar to a mouse click – ideal for fast-paced shooters. You can always switch back to regular triggers and be ready to play your favorite racing game. Instinct Pro also includes High-Performance Grip”

“Built for speed with four newly designed remappable paddles, interchangeable thumbsticks and three on-board profiles. Adds a competitive edge with non-slip performance grip and instant triggers that switch from regular to a mouse-like click at the flip of a switch.”

Source : SCUF Gaming

