SB Servo is a powerful open source digital serial servo motor

SB Servo motors have been created to offer affordable, powerful and open-source digital servo motors with Torque, Speed, Position Feedback and full 360-degree rotation mode. Early bird pricing starts from £10 and deliveries are expected to start next month during March 2020.

“It is always exciting and fun to make a robotic and locomotive project. To provide movement in a project we have to use motors. There are a vast variety of motor options available for us in the market but choosing the best for our project can be challenging. Usually, we end up using the analog servo motors that are easily available in the market. Sometimes, these analog motors may or may not support us with the hardware that we are using, which makes them less compatible with all sorts of projects. Some of the common problems we face using motors are :”

– Hardware Incompatibility: Bought a motor which cannot be driven using your hardware.

– Messy/Incorrect Connections: More Motors, More Wires, More confusion, More Mess

– Out of GPIOs: Motors consume a lot of pins

– Position of Motor Shaft: Unknown state of the motor

– No Feedback: Non Responsive motors

Features of the SB Servo :

– Serial UART Control

– Supports Baud Rate up to 1MBps

– Angle Control 0-300 degree and 360 degrees Cyclic Rotation

– Wide Voltage Range(Doesn’t rotate at too low or too high voltage)

– Real-Time Position, Load, Temperature, Speed, and Voltage feedback

– High torque up to 15KG.cm

– Resolution 0.19 degrees

– Self Unloading Protection

– PID Tuning

– Metal Gears

– 2 Connection Port for Cascaded Connections

– Compatible for Raspberry Pi | Arduino | Windows | Mac | Linux

– Open Source

