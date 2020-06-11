Save 95% on the Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle

We have a great deal on the Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 95% off the normal price.

The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle is available in our deals store for just $30.99, it normally retails for $693.

If you are looking for a FREE video editing application that will allow you to edit videos however you want, DaVinci is the best answer. DaVinci Resolve is used by amateur and professional video editors across the world for every type of production from business & marketing videos, music videos to documentaries, feature films. This full course is the best way to jump right in and start editing.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Part 1: Basics of the CUT Page

Part 2: Workspace & Editing Tools

Part 3: Adding Music, Titles & Exporting

Part 4: Video Editing Mini Project

Part 5: Green Screen Compositing

Part 6: Color Workspace & Tools

Part 7: Color Tools & Coloring Project

