Save 52% on the Network Security & Ethical Hacking: The Ultimate Cybersecurity Certification Bundle

By

Network Security & Ethical Hacking

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Security & Ethical Hacking: The Ultimate Cybersecurity Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

You can save 52% off the normal price on the Security & Ethical Hacking: The Ultimate Cybersecurity Certification Bundle.

here is what is included in the bundle:

  • Parsing TCP Socket Data with C/C++
  • Introduction of C++ Sockets
  • How Hackers Find SQL Injections in Minutes with Sqlmap
  • How Web Hackers Make Big Money: Remote Code Execution
  • Double Your Web Hacking Rewards with Fuzzing
  • Practical Blockchain & Smart Contracts: Ethereum and Solidity
  • CCNP Routing & Switching ROUTE300-101
  • Setting up Nagios 4 Monitoring
  • The Ethical Hacking MasterClass

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Security & Ethical Hacking: The Ultimate Cybersecurity Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

