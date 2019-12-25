Save 41% on the HyperCharger X Wireless Charger

We have a great deal in the HyperCharger X Wireless Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 41% off the normal price. Use the code MERRYSAVE15 for an extra 15% off.

The HyperCharger X Wireless Charger is available in our deals store for $34.99 and you can use the code MERRYSAVE15 for an extra 15% off.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The HyperCharger X Wireless Charger by LinearFlux introduces multi-functionality that is unparalleled to common power banks found in the market today. The most powerful wireless charging power bank for its class with 7.5 Watts of Qi-Compatible wireless charging power and 6,000mAh of capacity. It’s about the same size as an iPhone X so it’s ultra-thin as well as being lightweight! It is the best wireless HyperCharger in its class. HyperCharger also doubles as a wireless charging pad. So when the internal battery is drained, you can charge it while wirelessly charging your phone, powering both at the same time. With a universal USB charging port, HyperCharger X also works as a traditional power bank. Have 3 gadgets in one!

Ultra-thin Qi-compatible wireless charger

Doubles as a 7.5W wireless charging pad

Works as a traditional power bank w/ a universal USB charging port

Safely charges device w/ hardware & firmware protection circuitry

You can find out more information about this great deal on the HyperCharger X Wireless Charger over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals