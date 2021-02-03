Save 33% on the Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 33% off the normal price.

Packing 20,000mAh of power in the most compact form possible, this power bank can recharge most phones up to 6 times on a single charge — this means about 104 hours of additional talk time! It’s engineered with a USB-C Power Delivery and Dual Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 ports so you can charge up to 3 devices at the fastest speed possible. Along with its robust power, it also comes with world-class safety features — TSA-approved capacity, temperature regulation, and overvoltage, short-circuit & overcurrent protection. Shockingly compact and lightweight for the punch it provides, it’s perfect for students, travelers, business professionals, and commuters to toss into a bag and power through the day’s adventures. Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously at the fastest speeds possible

Massive 20,000mAh capacity can recharge most phones up to 6 times on a single charge

Powers up compatible Qualcomm QC 3.0 devices 4X faster than standard chargers

USB-C PD port supports up to 18 watts of high voltage charging power

Specs Color: black

Finish: premium fabirc

Materials: plastic, metal

Dimensions: 8.1″H x 4.1″L x 1.2″W

Weight: 15oz

Capacity: 20,000mAh

Ports: 1x USB-C PD, 2x QC 3.0

+56 hours extra battery life

Ultra slim & durable

TSA-Approved

Overvoltage/overcurrent/short-circuit protection

Temperature regulation

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

