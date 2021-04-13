Save 32% on the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is available in our deals store for $314.99, that’s a saving of 32% off off the regular price.

You may have had some fun toys growing up, but even the most nostalgic adult would admit that the Toybox 3D Printer blows their childhood toys out of the water. Designed as an easy-to-use, 3D printer, ToyBox empowers both kids and adults alike to design and print their very own toys. It can be controlled with simple one-touch functions and doesn’t require a knife to remove prints like most 3D printers. Using the companion app, you can choose from an ever-expanding toy catalog or create and upload your own designs for infinite possibilities. Features of the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle include : 3D print your own toys w/ access to a massive toy catalogue

Create your own designs & upload them to the companion app

Use with simple one-touch functionality

Receive 8 colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, good for making 100-300 toys

Specs Dimensions: 12″H x 20″L x 20″W

Printer material: metal

Filament material: PLA

Print bed material: rubber magnet

