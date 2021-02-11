Save 15% on the Mopoint World’s Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger

We have an awesome deal on the Mopoint World’s Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 14% off the regular price.
The Mopoint World’s Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger is available in our deals store for $42.99 it normally retails for $49.
EU/UK/AU/US plug adapter. It comes with 65W power that can quickly charge a laptop (MacBook Pro), smartphone (iPhone), and mobile device (AirPods, Watch) all at the same time. Mopoint utilizes the industry-leading GaN Chip Innoscience INN650D02 Power IC to better power and performance. The new GaN semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in smaller and more efficient chargers.
- GaN Chip Innoscience INN650D02 Power IC. For better power & performance
- 3 Fast Charging Ports. Charge 3 different devices simultaneously
- Built-in Foldable US Wall Plugs. Foldable plugs & no messy cable for optimized portability
- International Travel Adapters. EU/UK/AU converters & worldwide universal 100V to 240V voltage to charge in any country
- Charger & Device Protection. Safeguards your device from over-current, over-voltage, overheating & short-circuit problems
- Highly Efficient. Lab-tested, industry-leading 95% power efficiency
- Stays Cool. Low temperature operation of 60°C exterior
Mopoint World's Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger
