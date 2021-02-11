Save 15% on the Mopoint World’s Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger

We have an awesome deal on the Mopoint World’s Smallest 65W GaN PD Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 14% off the regular price.

EU/UK/AU/US plug adapter. It comes with 65W power that can quickly charge a laptop (MacBook Pro), smartphone (iPhone), and mobile device (AirPods, Watch) all at the same time. Mopoint utilizes the industry-leading GaN Chip Innoscience INN650D02 Power IC to better power and performance. The new GaN semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in smaller and more efficient chargers.

GaN Chip Innoscience INN650D02 Power IC for better power & performance

3 Fast Charging Ports to charge 3 different devices simultaneously

Built-in Foldable US Wall Plugs with foldable plugs & no messy cable for optimized portability

International Travel Adapters with EU/UK/AU converters & worldwide universal 100V to 240V voltage to charge in any country

Charger & Device Protection that safeguards your device from over-current, over-voltage, overheating & short-circuit problems

Highly Efficient with lab-tested, industry-leading 95% power efficiency

Stays Cool with low temperature operation of 60°C exterior

