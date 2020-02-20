Sandbox VR SDK under development

Sandbox VR developing new SDK to enable anyone to create a virtual reality attraction for its platform. Currently Sandbox has a number of virtual reality experiences located in major cities across North America as well as Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, and Jakarta. The new SDK is being created to enable companies to create branded content such as the Star Trek: Discovery experience using the company’s Sandbox holodeck experience

“The Sandbox holodeck experience is made possible today by technology and high-quality content that fully embodies you virtually with your friends, gives you complete freedom of motion, with unique high fidelity haptics. Users come into the store and have unforgettable experiences with their friends from start to finish. After joining Sandbox, I was not surprised to learn that our Net Promoter Scores are comparable to some of the most beloved products and brands of all time.”

“We’ll make it as easy as possible to build experiences that can take full advantage of the custom high-performance peripherals that we create for our holodecks and ensure compatibility with the HMDs and computing systems that we employ to power our holodecks,” explains Idan Beck Sandbox VR CTO.

More information on the new SDK jump over to the official post by Beck on Medium.

Source : Medium

