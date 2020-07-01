Samurai Predator arrives in Predator: Hunting Grounds

Following on from the arrival of Dutch in the Predator game last month, Jordan Mathewson Lead Designer at game studio IllFonic has announced the availability of The Samurai Predator and Predator Katana DLC pack for the Predator: Hunting Grounds game.

“We are thrilled to bring the second paid DLC pack to the game this month. Supporting this title was a goal of ours from the onset. We knew that we wanted to bring additional characters, weapons, modes, maps, and more to the game after launch. In order to service both the game and the fans we need to bring both free and paid DLC in a regular cadence. Luckily, Predator: Hunting Grounds is a rich universe we’re all excited to play with. Since we brought Dutch in as a Fireteam member last month, we’d like to introduce a new Predator class this month.

The Samurai Predator has arrived. This class of Predator comes from an ancient Japanese legend that brings to life the tale of this demon from the sky. During the hottest of days when the sun bit the necks of farmers of this island nation, a rushing sound unlike any other echoed across the sky. The Samurai warriors would recognize this omen and don their weaponry to fight the invisible demon. Year after year, the most elite of warriors would fall honorably to this Yautja in a ritual that would last for centuries. We are excited to see players bring this Yautja into battle in the hunting grounds. We included early access to the Predator Katana with this DLC pack as well. The Predator Katana will be unlockable to all players later in July.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals