Samsung’s UK Black Friday Deals revealed

Samsung has announced some of its Black Friday deals for the UK and this will include devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra which will be available for £589 instead of £769.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for £799, it normally retails for £949 and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic will be available for £334.
This Black Friday, Samsung.com has taken things to the next level with a wide range of new deals.
What’s more, Samsung.com is offering an incredible price promise to any customer who finds the same product purchase cheaper online at selected retailers, by giving customers the price difference[1]
Here are some of the deals:
The next-generation Samsung Galaxy smartphones:
- Save £150 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – was £949, now £799
- Save £180 on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – was £769, now £589
Smartwatches designed for a healthy lifestyle:
- Save £75 on Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic – was £409, now £334
Laptops and monitors built for performance:
- Save £200 on Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13” 360 5G – was £1,119, now £919
- Save up to £150 on selected Samsung monitors
Unparalleled vision with Samsung televisions:
- Save up to £500 on select Samsung televisions
- Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 when you buy a Samsung 8K television
You can find out more details about the Samsung Black Friday Deals over at the Samsung website at the link below.
Source Samsung
