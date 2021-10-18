Samsung’s Galaxy Upcycling program recognized in the Reuters Responsible Business Awards

Samsung has revealed that its Galaxy Upcycling program has been recognized in the Reuters Responsible Business Awards.

The program was announced by Samsung back in April and it is designed to reuse older Galaxy devices and give them a new purpose rather than being thrown away.

This innovative program exemplifies Samsung’s global efforts to transition to a circular economy through greater use of sustainable materials, reusing resources, and extending product longevity with added value and alternative purposes. Embodying Samsung’s determination to create a better world through promoting more sustainable production practices and consumer behaviors, Galaxy Upcycling at Home enables users around the world to make a positive impact and help build a better future for generations to come.

“Samsung is dedicated to finding new, innovative ways to minimize global e-waste and we’re proud to be recognized for our leadership in integrating sustainable practices into our product lifecycle,” said Sung-Koo Kim, VP of the Sustainability Management Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “We invite the larger Galaxy community to join us in our mission to breathe new life into unused devices and increase reuse habits, and we hope our efforts will serve as a blueprint for a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

You can find out more details about Samsung and their Galaxy Upcycling program over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

