Samsung will use drone to optimize 5G networks (Video)

Samsung has announced that it will be using drones to optimize its 5G networks, drones will be used as a more efficient way to manage cell sites and also make it safer for employees.

The video below shows us how drones can be used to maintain the 5G networks and perform inspection work that would normally be performed by people.

In the demonstration, an engineer on the ground used a smartphone with a remote control application to fly a camera-equipped drone that captured photos of the antennas installed on a building’s rooftop. The visual data was viewable via the engineer’s smartphone and then was transmitted to a cloud server within seconds. The deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) solution instantly verified the rotation and tilt of the antennas, so that the engineers could determine if the antennas were installed correctly at predefined optimal angles.

