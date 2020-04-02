Samsung will buy your Galaxy S20 back in 2 years for 50 percent of what you paid

Samsung is looking to boost sales of its galaxy S20 range of smartphones and now the company has launched a new buy back program for the handset.
If you own or buy a Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G or an S20 Ultra 5G and want to return the handset within the next two years, Samsung will buy the device back from you at 50% of the retail price.
There are a number of caveats in order to qualify for this, you must buy the device direct from Samsung and it mast also work. You can see a full list of the conditions below.
- The phone MUST be purchased directly from Samsung
- The device MUST be able to turn on
- The display MUST be running normally with no issues
- No damage to the body. This includes dents, scratches or water/fluid stains
- No blacklists
- No Google factory reset protection.
You can find out more information about Samsung’s new buyback program for its range of Galaxy S20 smartphones over at its website at the link below.