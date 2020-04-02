Samsung will buy your Galaxy S20 back in 2 years for 50 percent of what you paid

Samsung is looking to boost sales of its galaxy S20 range of smartphones and now the company has launched a new buy back program for the handset.

If you own or buy a Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G or an S20 Ultra 5G and want to return the handset within the next two years, Samsung will buy the device back from you at 50% of the retail price.

There are a number of caveats in order to qualify for this, you must buy the device direct from Samsung and it mast also work. You can see a full list of the conditions below.

The phone MUST be purchased directly from Samsung The device MUST be able to turn on The display MUST be running normally with no issues No damage to the body. This includes dents, scratches or water/fluid stains No blacklists No Google factory reset protection.

You can find out more information about Samsung’s new buyback program for its range of Galaxy S20 smartphones over at its website at the link below.

Source Samsung, Gizchina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals