Samsung unveils new 50Mp ISOCELL GN1 smartphone camera

Samsung has announced a new 50Mp ISOCELL GN1 smartphone camera and it comes with Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies.

The new Samsung 50 megapixel camera comes with a range of features and it is designed to produce quality photos in low light conditions.

“With innovative pixel technologies, Samsung has been at the forefront of offering high-performance image sensors that closely cater to increasingly diversifying market needs. The ISOCELL GN1 is part of that commitment to deliver stunning images to consumers in any environment,” said Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to introduce image sensor solutions at the cutting-edge that will lead the next trends in mobile photography.”

Creating desirable images is an indispensable element for today’s smartphone users who are well accustomed to visually grasping and cherishing special moments, wherever they are. To address various imaging preferences of the users, some smartphone makers put more emphasis on extremely detailed images with ultra-high resolutions, while some choose bigger pixels for bright results in low-light environments. The new Samsung ISOCELL GN1 fulfills these multiple needs at once with Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies.

You can find out more information about Samsung’s new 50 megapixel smartphone camera over at their website at the link below

Source Samsung

