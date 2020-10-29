Samsung TV Plus gets ABC News Live Now

Samsung has announced that ABC News Live Now is now available on its Samsung TV Plus platform in the US, there are now 10 news channels available on the platform.

The ABC News Live Now is available for free on the Samsung TV Plus platform and it comes with all of their smart TVs from 2016 onward.

Samsung TV Plus is a free Smart TV video service that gives viewers instant access to thousands of shows and the ability to discover new content from 150 channels and growing. With Samsung TV Plus integrated into all Samsung 2016-2020 Smart TVs, Samsung is bringing free content—including top news channels like ABC News Live—to the widest possible audience.

You can find out more details about the latest channels available on the Samsung TV Plus over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

