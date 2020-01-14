Samsung to accelerate US 5G network with latest acquisition

Samsung has announced that it plans to acceleratits 5G networks in the US with its latest acquisition, the company is buying TeleWorld Solutions (TWS).

TeleWorld Solutions is a network service provide in Chantilly, VA and the company will continue to operate as a separate company.

TWS, a privately owned company, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. The service offerings and customers of TWS complement Samsung’s growth among networks infrastructure clients. With competencies in radio frequency (RF) and network design service–as well as installation, testing, optimization services–TWS will continue to serve its existing customers and clients they currently support with Samsung. The TWS leadership team will continue to manage the business and, together with Samsung, will address the network upgrade cycle occurring in the U.S.

“The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers’ growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate U.S. 5G network expansion.”

