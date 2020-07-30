Samsung The Terrace TV brings outdoor entertainment to the Shilla Hotel in Seoul

Samsung recently announced their new outdoor TV, the terrace and now the company has installed their new TV at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul.

Samsung new TV is designed to bring the indoor TV experience to the outdoors and it is designed to work in bright sunlight and comes with anti-relection technology and 2,000 nits brightness.

The new lifestyle TV was specially designed to bring the full indoor experience outside and to address fast-evolving global lifestyle habits and trends. The Terrace was first launched in May in the U.S. and Canada, with further rollouts planned in other regions for later this year.

The brilliant picture quality and impressive durability of The Terrace ensure that immersive home entertainment can be enjoyed in any environment. To make sure that the QLED 4K display performs reliably in all environments, The Terrace is IP55 rated as waterproof and dustproof, ensuring high-quality content remains intact in all sorts of outdoor conditions.

Source Samsung

