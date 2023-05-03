Samsung The Frame TV gets new Royal Collection Art

Samsung has announced that it is bringing some new artworks to its The Frame TV, in the form of the Royal Collection artworks, this new art is being launched ahead of the Coronation in the UK.

Samsung will be showing off the Royal Collection artworks at the Samsung KX London from now until the 1st of June 2023, you can see more details below.

The Samsung Art Store – which enables Samsung The Frame users to continuously transform any space with over 2,100 pieces of digital art, including works from the most renowned artists, museums, and industry tastemakers – is today unveiling its Royal Dogs collection. Comprising 14 pieces, the range offers digital versions of works depicting the royal family’s beloved pets throughout history. Featured artists include Charles Burton Barber, Sir Edwin Landseer, Thomas Musgrove Joy, Gilbert Sprague and George Stubbs.

To mark the launch, Samsung is hosting a public gallery to showcase the digital Royal Dog Art Collection at its experience space, Samsung KX, in London King’s Cross. From now until 1st June 2023, visitors from the capital and afar can view the collection displayed on Samsung’s award-winning lifestyle TV, The Frame, which uses an innovative digital canvas to immerse viewers in epic QLED picture quality experiences.

You can find out more details about the new Royal Collection Art for the Samsung The Frame TV over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





