Samsung teams yup with the New York Mets

Samsung and the New York Mets have announced a new partnership where Samsung will use its latest digital displays to transform the Mets stadium.

The new partnership will see Samsung help the New York Mets create a one-of-a-kind ballpark using the latest Samsung display technology.

The New York Mets announced Samsung Electronics America as the ballpark’s official display and technology solutions partner, signing a multi-year deal to deliver a complete transformation of the famous ballpark’s screens to create an interactive fan experience like never before. Samsung – a leader in Digital Signage innovation – will bring the Mets vision of creating a one-of-a-kind ballpark to life with its unique portfolio of displays, content management platform and services.

“Baseball is one of America’s great historical pastimes and thanks to cutting-edge display- and data-driven innovation, we are ushering in a new, exciting era that transforms the ballpark experience and brings fans into the game like never before,” said Harry Patz Jr., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Technology is central to the way fans enjoy sports, and we are thrilled to bring Samsung’s full display portfolio, solutions and expertise to this new era of fandom.”

