Samsung teams up with Sunday Brunch

If you live in the UK you will more than likely have seen Sunday Brunch on Channel 4, and Samsung has announced a new partnership with the show.

The latest Samsung BEspoke Home appliances will be featured as part of the show, including the Bespoke Jet™, Dual Cook Flex™and more.

The new partnership will see Channel 4 collaborate with Samsung with new sponsorship advertisements featured throughout the programme breaks to showcase Samsung’s full range of appliances. The partnership will also feature product placement to display Samsung’s collection of quality kitchen appliances to consumers as well as being promoted online and instore with Samsung retailers.

Central to the partnership is Samsung’s aim to promote its premium appliance and Bespoke Home line-up, showing itself as a leader within the built-in kitchen appliance market. The new sponsorship will see the programme hero some of Samsung’s home appliance flagship features and products including Bespoke Jet™, Dual Cook Flex™, AI washing machine, Beverage Center™, Air Fry and the Samsung Family Hub™, which will be featured on idents throughout the show. The sponsorship will last for 12 months and includes product placement which will see the whole Sunday Brunch kitchen kitted out with top of the range Samsung products.

Although the focus will be on appliances, Sunday Brunch will also feature other Samsung products on the show, such as their state-of-the-art, award-winning Frame TV. As part of the partnership, Samsung will be sponsoring one of the show’s regular editorial segments called ‘TV for Pets’.

Source Samsung





