Samsung teams up with athletes for Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Samsung has announced it has teamed up with a range of athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 including Sky Brown & Jagger Eaton – called ‘Open Always Wins’.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, today announced its official theme for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, ‘Open always wins.’ The message articulates Samsung’s belief that with an open mind, every new experience becomes a meaningful achievement that opens up new perspectives and infinite possibilities. It will serve as the heart of Samsung’s Paris 2024 program and will be brought to life in its various activations leading up to and during the Games, and through the remarkable athlete ambassadors of Team Samsung Galaxy, who were also announced today.

“Samsung has championed the Olympic spirit — and has been enabling meaningful connection — since its very first Olympic Games in 1988,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “For Paris 2024, Samsung’s latest innovation and technology will support the staging of the Games and will help deliver on its promise to be the most open Games ever. The brand’s ‘Open always wins’ message reflects this alignment of values and will be featured throughout Samsung’s Paris 2024 programming.”

