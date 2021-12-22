Samsung talks about CES 2022

Samsung will return to CES next year and the Samsung CES 2022 press conference will take place on the fourth of January. Last year’s CES was an online-only event due to the global pandemic.

We are expecting to see various devices at Samsung CES 2022, this should include the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and more devices. Samsung has now revealed more details about what they have planned for next year’s CES.

With CES 2022 just two short weeks away, and as I embark on a new role here at Samsung, I am greatly honored to be hosting our pre-show keynote, held under the theme ‘Together for Tomorrow’. Since the last time we connected at CES in person, we’ve all undergone a period of significant change. We’ve had to re-examine our relationship with the world around us and re-prioritize the things we care about most. We have found greater value in “togetherness,” being closer with our family and friends.

In this new era, we’ve found that innovation can no longer be a “one-size-fits-all” approach. Customized devices and personalized spaces are more important now than ever. So are the connections and experiences our technologies enable. Our experience at home has become so much more important, and technologies are no longer just helpful tools but true lifelines to our family, friends and hobbies.

This reality has strengthened our commitment to creating new and meaningful experiences for our customers. It has led us to explore better ways to bring our devices more closely together, for improved connectivity and customization. At Samsung, we believe your devices should reflect your lifestyle, your passions and your personal tastes, from the smartphones in your hand to your appliances and screens. And by working together seamlessly, they should make your life easier, so you can do more of the things you love.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about all of the new devices from Samsung at their CES 2022 press conference, you can find out more information at the link below.

Source Samsung

