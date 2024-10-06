Samsung Tab S10 Ultra 5G Review: Is It Worth the Hype?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G is a remarkable addition to the tablet market, combining innovative technology with a sleek and modern design. This device aims to redefine what you can expect from a tablet, offering a range of features catering to entertainment and productivity needs. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a detailed look at Samsung’s new tablet.

Design and Build Quality

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Tab S10 Ultra is its stunning 14.6-inch display, which is housed in a slim 5mm body. Despite its large size, the tablet feels surprisingly lightweight and easy to hold, thanks to its construction from enhanced armor aluminum. This material offers excellent durability without the added weight of titanium, making it a great choice for those who need a device that can withstand daily wear and tear.

In addition to its sturdy build, the Tab S10 Ultra also features IP68 water and dust resistance, which means it can handle exposure to the elements without any issues. This makes it an ideal choice for those who need a tablet that can be used both indoors and outdoors, whether you’re working on a project at home or taking notes during a meeting in the park.

The Tab S10 Ultra comes in two attractive color options: Moonstorm Gray and Platinum Silver. Both colors have a sleek and modern look that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Display Quality

The display on the Tab S10 Ultra is truly a sight to behold. With Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, the tablet delivers incredibly vibrant colors and deep contrasts, making it perfect for watching movies, playing games, or browsing through photos. The resolution of 2960×1848 ensures that every detail is crystal clear, whether you’re reading a document or watching a video.

One of the standout features of the display is its ability to handle HDR10 content, which means you can enjoy a wider range of colors and brightness levels than ever before. Additionally, the anti-reflective screen ensures that you can use the tablet comfortably even in bright sunlight, without any glare or reflections getting in the way.

Performance and Power

Under the hood, the Tab S10 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, which delivers lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. Whether you’re running multiple apps at once or playing demanding games, the tablet can handle it all without any lag or slowdown.

To keep the device running cool even during intense use, Samsung has included a vapor chamber for heat management. This innovative technology helps to dissipate heat quickly and efficiently, allowing you to push the tablet to its limits without worrying about overheating.

Smooth multitasking and gaming performance

Vapor chamber for effective heat management

Suitable for demanding applications and heavy usage

Software and Features

The Tab S10 Ultra runs on the latest version of Samsung’s One UI, version 6.1, which is built on top of Android 14. This intuitive and user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate the tablet’s various features and settings, while also providing a high level of customization options.

One of the most exciting features of the Tab S10 Ultra is Samsung DeX, which allows you to transform the tablet into a laptop-like workstation. With DeX, you can connect the tablet to an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and use it just like you would a traditional computer. This makes it an excellent choice for professionals who need a portable device that can handle more intensive tasks.

In addition to DeX, the Tab S10 Ultra also includes a range of AI-powered features that make it easier to get things done. For example, the tablet can automatically summarize web pages for you, saving you time and effort when researching a topic. It also includes a visual search function that allows you to quickly find information about an object or place simply by pointing the camera at it.

For those who enjoy using a stylus, the Tab S10 Ultra comes with the S Pen included in the box. This advanced stylus offers a natural and responsive writing and drawing experience, making it perfect for taking notes, sketching ideas, or creating digital art.

One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 for a seamless user experience

Samsung DeX transforms the tablet into a laptop-like workstation

AI features like web page summarization and visual search enhance productivity

S Pen stylus included for note-taking and creative tasks

Audio and Camera

The Tab S10 Ultra delivers an immersive audio experience thanks to its quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Whether you’re watching a movie, listening to music, or participating in a video call, the sound quality is crisp, clear, and full-bodied.

While tablets are not typically known for their camera capabilities, the Tab S10 Ultra does a respectable job in this department. It features dual front-facing cameras and dual rear cameras, which are more than adequate for video calls and basic photography needs. The front-facing cameras, in particular, offer good quality for video conferencing and selfies.

Battery Life and Charging

With a massive 11,200mAh battery, the Tab S10 Ultra offers impressive battery life that can easily last a full day of use. In testing, the tablet consistently delivered 8-9 hours of screen-on time, which is more than enough for most users.

When it does come time to recharge, the Tab S10 Ultra supports 45W fast charging, which allows you to quickly top up the battery and get back to using the device. This is a great feature for those who are always on the go and don’t have time to wait around for their tablet to charge.

Value and Conclusion

There’s no denying that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G is a premium device with a price tag to match. For some, the high cost may be a deterrent, especially when compared to the price of a traditional laptop.

However, for those who prioritize excellence in media consumption, multitasking, and creative applications, the Tab S10 Ultra presents a compelling choice. Its stunning display, powerful performance, and versatile features make it a top contender in the high-end tablet market.

It’s also worth noting that pairing the Tab S10 Ultra with a keyboard dock can further enhance its productivity potential, making it a viable laptop alternative for some users.

Premium device with a high price point

Excellent choice for media consumption, multitasking, and creative applications

Can be paired with a keyboard dock for enhanced productivity

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G is a remarkable tablet that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in a portable device. While its high cost may not be justifiable for everyone, those who demand the best in performance, display quality, and features will find a lot to love in this innovative tablet.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



