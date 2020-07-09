Samsung smartphones from 2021 may not have a charger in the box

We recently heard a report that Apple’s iPhone 12 would not have a charger in the box, this is being done to cut costs and now it would appear that Samsung may have similar plans for its 2021 smartphones.

Apple is looking to cut costs as its iPhone 12 handsets are more expensive to produce as they are 5G, Samsung could be looking to also cut costs with a similar move.

The news comes in a report from ET News which has revealed that Samsung will do this with some of its smartphones in 2021, we presume they will phase them out over the next few years to all devices.

Both Samsung and Apple are expected to offer these chargers as an optional accessory for an additional charge. Apple may phase out is lower charge 5w and 18w chargers and instead only offer their 20W fast charger.

Source ET News, The Verge

